New Martin McGuinness book to be launched in Creggan

A NEW book on the life of Martin McGuinness is to be launched in the Creggan Community Centre on Friday night.

Originally scheduled for last month, the launch of ‘Our Martin, Irish Republican Martin McGuinness’, the book launch will now take place this weekend.

Author, James McVeigh, will be in attendance. He will be joined by First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, and members of the McGuinness family.

The book features contributions from the former Deputy First Minister’s family and closest friends, and sheds new light on the life of one of the most pivotal figures in modern Irish history.

“Martin had a deep affection for the people of Tyrone, and they for him,” said West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley.

“He was fiercely-proud to represent a large part of the county as MP and we are forever indebted to him and will forever remember him with pride.

“He was known throughout the world for his courageous, determined and visionary leadership.”