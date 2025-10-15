New Omagh exhibition celebrates importance of River Strule

THERE could be no better home for a new exhibition about the River Strule than Strule Arts Centre itself, perched right on its banks in the heart of Omagh.

The centre is proud to welcome ‘Confluence’; a celebration of the river and its importance to local life, now running until Saturday, October 25.

Created by the Shore Collective, an artist-led group based near Lough Neagh, the exhibition explores how the Strule shapes Omagh – and how people, in turn, have influenced the river’s flow and story.

From its meeting point with the Camowen and Drumragh, the Strule is shown not only as a natural wonder but also as a vital part of community identity and wildlife habitats.

The exhibition includes a wide mix of artforms: paintings, textiles, sculpture, photography, and even artists’ journals and sketches. Together, they capture the beauty, history, and energy of the rivers that define the area.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that the Strule Arts Centre continues to be a beacon of creativity and community spirit.

“The River Strule is not just a geographical feature – it’s a living thread that connects our people, our history, and our future,” he described.

“I commend the Shore Collective for capturing this essence so beautifully and invite everyone to experience the exhibition and celebrate the richness of our local culture.

Shore Collective began life as the North Armagh Artists Collective and today brings together creatives across Northern Ireland, working in everything from fine art and ceramics to music and writing.

Their shared passion is giving audiences new ways to connect with art – and with the places we call home.

‘Confluence’ is open to the public Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm until Saturday, October 25. Admission is free.