New Omagh exhibition shows off the work of talented group

A ‘CELEBRATION of artistic creativity’ is how a vibrant new exhibition at the Strule Arts Centre, featuring rich colours and beautiful imagery, has been described.

Created by the talented members of the Sperrin Art Society, the dynamic display will run until Saturday, January 17 in the Strule Gallery.

Visitors can expect an inspiring collection of paintings spanning landscapes, portraits and abstract works, created using a wide range of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolours, pastels and pencil. This lively exhibition celebrates authenticity, individual expression and the evolving talent within one of the region’s most active art groups.

Speaking at the recent launch, Councillor Barry McElduff, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council was full of praise for the exhibition.

“It is a real privilege to share this occasion with your Society and to honour the creativity that makes our District so vibrant,” he said. “This works celebrate the remarkable talent and dedication of local artists, and I know for sure that everyone who attends this exhibition will leave it feeling inspired by the excellence of the art on display.”

Founded in 1998, the Sperrin Art Society has flourished with the support of early tutors such as Ken Livingston and Gordon Whiteside, whose mentoring and guidance helped establish the group. Over the years, the Society has presented exhibitions in venues across Omagh, including the former Visitors Centre beside the Northern Bank, Omagh Library, the Community House, and most recently, the Strule Arts Theatre.

While the group’s much-loved spring art retreats in Donegal have now come to an end, the Sperrin Art Society continues to thrive. It remains a friendly, vibrant and highly skilled community of artists, enriched further in recent years by an enthusiastic new generation of members.

The exhibition is free to attend during Strule Gallery opening hours: Monday–Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm. For more information, please contact Strule Arts Centre at 028 8224 7831 or strulearts@fermanaghomagh.com