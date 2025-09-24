New Omagh play to encourage open discussion about grief

A QUIET room. A body on the table. A voice that shouldn’t still be speaking…

A powerful new theatre production is coming to Omagh this autumn, tackling the often-unspoken themes of suicide, grief, and mental health in a reflective and emotionally sensitive way.

‘Forever & Ever,’ written and produced by Jonathan Burgess, seeks to engage entire communities and create space for meaningful, honest conversation.

Set in a mortuary, the one-act drama centres on a final, imagined conversation between a woman and a young man who has taken his own life.

Whilst the play addresses themes relating to suicide and self-harm, organisers have confirmed that it contains no graphic scenes or inappropriate language.

Post-show learning resources will also be available to help schools and youth audiences reflect on the themes safely and constructively.

The production, which will be free to attend at venues across the North, is set to begin its tour at New Gate Arts & Culture Centre, Derry on September 23 and 24, before moving to The Marketplace Theatre, Armagh (October 1), Strule Arts Centre, Omagh (October 2), Roe Valley Arts Centre (October 3), and The Alley Theatre, Strabane (October 6 and 7).

The play’s creator, Jonathan Burgess, explained, “In writing Forever & Ever, I aimed to create a much-needed space for conversations often left unsaid, drawing from my own understanding of the grief and confusion that can accompany profound loss.

“The play doesn’t seek to explain suicide, but rather to gently explore its impact on those left behind and the unspoken regrets of a life cut short.

“It’s a quiet, hopeful piece about finding a way to hold on to love and memories, even in the face of immense sorrow.”

This play is advised for audiences aged 16 and over due to strong language and sensitive themes.

For booking information and to secutre your ticktes, please visit: www.struleartscentre.com

l ‘Forever & Ever’ will take place at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on October 2, beginning at 7pm.