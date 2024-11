THE music and memories of Derry musician Phil Coulter take centre-stage in his new show which comes to the Alley Theatre on Saturday, November 9.

In ‘Legacy: More Songs, Stories, Melodies and Memories’, Phil takes a fresh look back into 60 years at the top of his game – so much music, so many songs, so many new stories, distilled into two hours of vintage gold.

“I don’t let the old man in”, explains Phil, quoting his hero Clint Eastwood on how, at 82, he’s keeping his pedal to the metal with his new autumn tour.

Commentators who thought that a sell-out run of shows celebrating his 80th year was a kind of grand finale certainly underestimated the man, his boundless energy, and his incredible staying power.

It turns out that there’s a legion of loyal Phil Coulter fans who can’t get enough of the affable Derryman. They wanted to hear more of his music, his classic songs, and his ever-changing store of music biz stories.

Bringing their own special magic to the proceeding are his special guests George Hutton and Geraldine Branagan, proven favourites with Phil’s fans.

Quality from beginning to end.

This is a show not to be missed.

Tickets are £30 and available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 028 71 3844444.