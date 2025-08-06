New tours to cater for interest in renowned Strabane writer

THE streets of Strabane will once again echo with literary footsteps this August and September as the ever-popular Flann O’Brien Walking Tours make their return, promising a unique opportunity to explore the life and legacy of one of Ireland’s most celebrated writers.

Organised by Strabane Visitor Information at the Alley Theatre, the 40-minute guided tours offer participants a chance to uncover the fascinating local connections of Brian O’Nolan – best known by his pen name, Flann O’Brien. O’Brien, author of surreal classics like ‘At Swim-Two-Birds’ and ‘The Third Policeman,’ was born in Strabane and spent his formative years in the town.

These family-friendly tours will highlight key locations tied to his life and work, while also exploring his relationship with his brother, artist Micheal Ó Nualláin. Ó Nualláin’s work is currently featured in a dual exhibition at the Alley, alongside ‘Strange Enlightenments – Responses to the Work of Brian O’Nolan,’ featuring artwork by The O’Kane family and curated by Dr Marianne O’Kane Boal.

“Flann O’Brien remains a cultural icon, not only in Ireland but internationally,” said Louise Boyce, venue manager at the Alley Theatre. “These tours are a brilliant way to connect his legacy to the very streets where it began.”

Tour dates include Friday August 8 and Friday August 15 at 11am and 1pm, Saturday August 16 at 1pm and 3pm, and Thursday August 21 at 1pm. September dates are Saturday 6 and Saturday 13, both with tours at 11am and 1pm. On Culture Night, Friday September 19, a special free tour will take place at 6pm, followed by a performance from members of Strabane Choral at 7.30pm. The final tours will be held on Saturday September 20 at 1pm and 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person, excluding the free Culture Night tour. Advance booking is recommended. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and attendees are asked to arrive ten minutes before their tour for a short safety briefing.

For bookings and further information, visit www.alley-theatre.com or contact the Box Office.