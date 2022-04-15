Newtown woman releases debut single today

Adding to the panoply of budding and established singers which grace Tyrone, today (Friday) sees a new voice enter the fray in the form of Newtownstewart songstress Cara Quinn.

Professionally known as Cara Q, this Good Friday sees her first single ‘Pretty Promises’ released on streaming platforms.

Cara, who has been writing music since the tender age of 16 and has been studying the craft at Magee, said, “I first wrote Pretty Promises last year for a short film as part of a university project and it was one of my first-ever songs.

“Then, I was chosen along with a few others to be a part of Magy’s Farm, a collective run by Dr Linley Hamilton and his wife Maggie Doyle.

“They took me and the others under their wings, getting us the studio space, the time and the producers who were able to help in getting the music off the ground. I cannot stress how important both Linley and Maggie were to getting Pretty Promises made and I can’t thank them enough.”

Cara describes Pretty Promises as ‘atmospheric’ and ‘harmonious’, citing influences from folk group Bon Iver, Dermot Kennedy, and Lizzie McAlpine.

She already has a gig lined up, supporting the Lost Brothers in St Augustine’s Church on April 29 and hopes her single will become the kickstart for a career.

“I love listening to and playing music and, after completing my Masters, the plan is to enter the industry.

“I can’t wait for people to hear Pretty Promises.”

l Pretty Promises is released today (Friday) on streaming platforms Spotify and Amazon music for download and Cara will be posting links to where to download it on her Facebook page Cara Q Music.