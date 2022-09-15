Newtownstewart country night to raise money for children’s charity

A SPECIAL night of country music and dance will be held in Newtownstewart’s 2000 Centre tomorrow night (Friday) in memory of a five-year-old Plumbridge boy who lost his life almost 20 years ago, with all the proceeds raised going to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The event has been organised by Mabel and William McKernan in memory of their son, Samuel McKernan, who sadly passed away due to a brain tumour nearly 20 years ago.

The last time a memorial event was held for Samuel, it was incredibly well-supported. Friends, family and local people sympathetic to Samuel’s family’s struggle turned out in strong numbers.

Advertisement

The Strabane Chronicle spoke with Mabel earlier this week to find out how she and her family feel ahead of this milestone memorial event.

“Myself and William are happy to have the support of our local community, who, through their unflinching solidarity, give us the confidence that we can pull off an event like this and do some good for a fantastic charity like Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children,” began Mabel.

“But, as well as that,” she added, “we are also looking forward to bringing local people together again for a great night of music and dancing.”

Samuel was the middle son of Mabel and William. After two-and-a-half years of making their house a brighter place, he was diagnosed with a large brain tumour.

“He received different treatments,” said Mabel. “These included two years at the children’s haematology and cancer unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

“It was a painful time, but we count ourselves lucky because we had such solid support from our friends, family and local community.”

Now, Samuel’s family have the chance, once again, to give back to the institution which helped Samuel when he was at his worst.

Advertisement

“All money raised will go to The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and they will use to help fund the children’s haematology and cancer unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children,” Mabel continued. “They need all the money they can get to enable them to provide the best, closest and most comforting care for children like Samuel.”

So, get yourself down to the 2000 Centre tomorrow night to hear a host of local DJs playing country and western classic that is guaranteed to have every last pair of feet up jiving and line dancing.

Oh, and nothing works up a hunger like stepping it out country-style, so there will be plenty of food available, should you fancy a bit to eat.

There will also be a cash bar, a raffle and a prize draw – and most importantly, lots of good craic!

Get your dancing shoes polished and your stretches done. There’s a dance a comin’, and y’all better be ready!