Night of festive cheer with Strabane Chamber Choir tonight

STRABANE Chamber Choir is delighted to be staging their annual concert in the Alley Theatre tonight, Friday December 9.

Fully functional again since the pandemic, the band has recently performed in Derry International Choral Festival in the Mixed Voice section.

The programme next week will include Christmas favourites, jazz, pop and classical pieces. Many pieces will be sung acapella, under the direction of Gerard Bradley, but in addition, several musicians from within the choir will accompany numbers at various stages.

The young voices of Class Act Singers, with conductor Ryan Quinn, will be special guests.

The concert is annually a sell out so it advisable to book tickets from the Alley Box Office as soon as possible. It promises to be a night of good cheer and festive spirit.