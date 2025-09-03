Night of musical nostalgia planned for Newtownstewart

A celebration of the rich musical heritage of Newtownstewart is the aim of a nostalgic night of music soon to take place in the town.

Organised by Newtownstewart Heritage Group, the evening, titled ‘Thank You for the Music’ will allow the audience to reflect on the broad spectrum of entertainment produced down through the years, by some of the town’s most celebrated sons and daughters- both native and adopted.

The event will be directed by Rois Kelly and will be hosted by renowned journalist and Highland Radio broadcaster, Frank Galligan.

What’s more, Fr Brian D’Arcy has contributed to the programme’s content. Widely-regarded as an unofficial chaplain to the Showband community, he recently met to reminisce with representatives of the members of the acclaimed Melody Aces, the McNamees and the McGonagles.

He recalled Newtownstewart being synonymous with musical talent. Fr D’Arcy referenced the many wonderful memories of nights spent in the company of Melody Aces bandsmen, typically at dancehalls and parochial halls up and down the country.

Their distinctive sound, he believes, set them apart from other bands of the era. Fr Brian expressed how he was delighted to contribute to what he believes will be a wonderful evening of nostalgia which will instil pride in our place.

The evening will feature digital recordings of The Melody Aces, Brendan and Daisy Donaghey, Willie Loughrey, Bernie and Patricia Maguire, Brian Devine, Cahir O Neill and many more, interspersed with live performances by a diverse range of current artists including music stars Jim Devine and Aidan Mc Glinchey, together with stars of the future including Roma Curran, Gearoid Mc Namee, Dervla McSorley, Ambre Burt, Davy Mc Caffrey, Aoife and Emer Duddy, Bernie Nugent and students from the Brian McDevitt School of Music.

There will also be special performances by the Sister Act Choir under the direction of Eugene McGonagle.

‘Thank You for the Music’ will take place at the Newtownstewart 2000 Centre on Friday, September 12 with curtains rising at 7pm.