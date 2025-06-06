Notes from the Boneyard: Rambling man #8363

I don’t know where we are now, but it’s not where we were. Reality has crossed the blurry line and is now dancing with Dreams and nightmares. Have we passed the point of no return? Is it too late to reel it back a bit? What’s real anymore? It’s so difficult to tell these days.

Openly bad people don’t bother me. But it’s the ones who pretend to be good people that really get under my skin. Rats disguised as rabbits, walking among us. They’re everywhere, but nowhere. Feeding off of others in the dark. Like vampires, they suck blood and drain the soul. I’ve encountered a couple of these cretins in my time. The only good thing is it never lasts. Eventually their mask slips and they reveal the ugly face behind the disguise. Beware the rabbit.

Is anyone even reading this? Well done if you’ve gotten this far. Let me continue to ramble..

I believe I may have accidentally invented a new genre of music. It’s music with a purpose. It’s basically Background music to lighten the blow of your heavy newsfeed while scrolling through your socials. I call it Rock n Scroll. I’ve tested it out and my research shows it makes scrolling 5% less unenjoyable.

Now. Any questions?

Picking the correct shopping line at checkout is an art form. Do you take the shorter line with less people but more shopping? Or the line with more people but they’ve only got a few items each? You begin to observe the people in line. Do they look like talkers who’ll stand and chat to the cashier for ten minutes while you stand and wait? No matter which line you choose, you’ll keep a keen eye on the one you didn’t opt for. It becomes a race, where you are competing with your imaginary self in the other line. It feels like you hit the jackpot when you picked the winning team. You punch the air in excitement. But oh boy does it suck when you lose the race. You leave the supermarket, deflated in the knowledge that you coulda been five steps ahead right now. Your day is ruined.

Has anybody else out there felt like this or is it just me?

Now then. This dance is over. We’ve somehow reached the finish line of this week’s ramble from the caverns of the boneyard.

As always, it’s straight from brain to paper, and then from paper into your brain. Will life ever be the same again? Or is it time you get back to your business and go about your day. Like nothing happened. And maybe it didn’t. Yes, perhaps it’s best you forget that you ever read this, that is if you’ve managed to make it to the end.