Notes from the Boneyard: Road to somewhere

By Mark McCausland & Illustrated by Chris Coll

It’s a long way to wherever it is I’m going.

And it’s time to hit the road.

After it’s too early.

Before it’s too late.

The destination is anywhere but where I am right now.

And tomorrow it will be somewhere else.

Somewhere a little further down the road…

I don’t stay anywhere too long.

Comfort is the enemy.

Keep moving.

Don’t stop.

With no particular place to go.

Just go…

But no matter where I end up, I actually end up right back where I started.

And the cycle begins again.

Nowhere is everywhere around me.

The car is filled with records.

And books.

Guitars…

The important stuff.

All I need to survive.

I can’t move in this thing.

No wiggle room.

Yet, I keep accumulating more of it.

With every stop is another load.

I roam from town-to-town.

Picking up whatever I can, and dropping off whatever I can’t.

A travelling junkyard of treasures.

Next stop is a village in Dingle.

It’s taken a week to get here after a series of wrong turns, and right twists.

There is no east way to get here.

I’m working off a tip that there’s an old man with the biggest collection of blues 78s this side of the Atlantic.

There is no address.

Just a rumour…

A myth.

A jigsaw puzzle to solve.

I may get sidetracked in Foxy John’s, the pub/hardware store where you can enter to purchase a lightbulb, and leave five hours later with a belly full of Guinness.

A dangerous place…

Hazards like this could prove to be perilous to my mission.

Will I ever find this old geezer?

And will I ever make it home…

Wherever that is?