Notes from the Boneyard: The Basement

How did I forget. How has it been a week already since the last Boneyard hack piece?

They say time flies when you’re having fun.

Then maybe time disappears altogether when you are not having fun.

I write this frantically while on the road in Belfast.

An old friend from the music industry called last night to say he’s in Belfast for the day and let’s do coffee.

I’m supposed to be in the studio today, not far from Belfast, so this ties in perfectly.

Over coffee we realise that we first met 23 years ago, in Liverpool, when he was pitching to publish my old band, The Basement.

It was a crazed night where he took us reprobates out for a wining and dining session.

The look of horror on his face when he realised we were all crazed lunatics.

We took him around the city that night.

Our city.

We got into a gang fight with a load of hooligans outside a strip bar.

Somehow we came out in top.

The night ended when we took him back to our apartment, turned off the lights, switched on the hoover and locked the door.

A night nobody will forget in a hurry.

We never did sign that publishing deal with him, but he and I kept in touch throughout the years and meet up when we can.

This morning’s coffee meeting was a quick catch-up before I had to run and dash to get to the studio on time.

I’m halfway out the door when my buddy Mel calls, who happens to own a hotel right round the corner.

She must have sensed I was in the area.

So a quick pit stop to visit her newly-refurbished hotel and we’ve made plans to do a music night in her new ballroom.

My head is spinning after copious amounts of coffee drunk and the fast pace of the morning.

And it is only noon.

I have no ideas what we will record today in the studio.

I didn’t even bring a guitar.

But that’s the way it goes.

We just hit record and see what comes out, stream of consciousness style.

After a certain amount of time something forms and manifests right in front of our eyes and ears.

And before we know it a new song is born. Something that didn’t exist an hour ago.

Or maybe it did.

Maybe it’s been floating around since the dawn of man and we just captured and bottled it.

Who knows where these things come from.

A bit like this article.