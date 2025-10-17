Notes from the Boneyard: ‘The Spin’ premier looms

It’s been a productive and busy period at the Boneyard.

Multiple seeds have decided to bloom at the exact same time.

The Geckøs album that we released a couple weeks ago has been well-received on both sides of the Atlantic, and has already been repressed on vinyl to meet demand.

This called for a flurry of activity set up by the label.

No time to go home after the month-long tour with Jolie Holland, I had to hop a plane straight to London to attend to some last minute Geckøs promo.

I roped together a band of buddies at the eleventh hour to join Geckøs for a live session.

Not a bad band, consisting of one half of Babyshambles, along with members of Billy Bragg and Liam Gallagher’s band.

We even managed to set it up in a very cool studio, where we ran our live mix through Brian Eno’s old mixing console.

A few more bits of promo and meetings before heading back home for hibernation.

In the middle of it all, a record label in Tucson Arizona decided they’d like to release a limited record of mine, where I put music to recordings of Charles Bukowski reading his poetry.

There were only limited copies of this printed, which sold out in Arizona in a day or so. The last remaining copies are in a suitcase under my bed.

And then yesterday the doorbell rang and a shipment arrived at my house; boxes of vinyl copies of ‘The Spin’ soundtrack, which is another album due out any moment now.

(By the way, anybody looking for copies of any of the records mentioned above can visit my site: McKowski.com).

Just as I’m starting to feel semi-normal, I’ll be back in London this weekend to attend the London premier of ‘The Spin’, before getting back home in time for the Omagh premier in the Strule Arts Centre on October 24.

For those who couldn’t get tickets before it sold out, worry not; it’s also screening in the Omniplex Cinema, Omagh, that very same night and every night for at least a week afterwards.

There is also an-after party of sorts, in Sean Og’s on Main Street. And even if your outta town, you can still catch it any night from October 24 in the cinemas in Lifford, Bundoran, Belfast, Cookstown, Sligo, Cork, Dundalk, and Dublin.

Plenty is happening.

The tip of the rollercoaster is approaching and I’m not sure what’s on the other side.

Perhaps some rest.