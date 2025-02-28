Notes from the Boneyard: The ugly face of humanity

Looks like someone left the cage open and now the wolves walk amongst us in the playground again, this time leaving behind their sheep’s clothing.

The masks are off, and the shameless ugly face of humanity is on display for all to see.

The creatures have revealed themselves for what they truly are.

Seems a perfect time to slip off and fly into the wilderness.

Get into the cabin, light a fire and cook up something new.

Get tapping.

Because that’s what we do.

That’s how we survive.

That’s how we stay sane.

We keep our side of the road clean.

We keep the wolves from the door.

Sometimes you have to work at it, like a job.

But a lot of the time it is a waiting game.

Sometimes when you least expect it, an idea materialises from thin air and you just have to be tuned in to the right frequency at the right moment to catch it.

If you aren’t tuned in, you’ll miss it.

Go swimming in the pool of consciousness and see what you can find. It’s a vast universe of its own in there.

Dive deep.

Sometimes songs come in dreams if you are really tuned in.

It’s happened to me a few times.

Waking up in the middle of the night with a fully-formed song, complete with chord changes and a set of lyrics.

Writing it down in a daze, then going back to sleep.

And in the morning you wake up and you find this full song written on your bedside table that you don’t really remember writing.

But there it is.

A living breathing thing that didn’t exist before.

This is why a pen and paper is handy to have by your bedside.

You don’t want to fall back to sleep without writing it down.

You WILL forget it.

This has happened me before too and it made me fee