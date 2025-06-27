Notes from the Boneyard: Where dreams and nightmares come true

by Mark McCausland

A return to the Boneyard.That world where dreams and nightmares come true at the same time and dance together, hand-in-hand, into the flames.

Hard to tell what’s real anymore at this point.

We’ve gone deep into the void now.

The eye of the hurricane.

The weirdness has become normality and the only thing left that you can do is laugh in the face of the absurdity of it all.

It’s the only way to stay sane in a madhouse.

Your brain has been running at 100 miles an hour for too long now.

The human spirit was not built to last that kind of pace.

But to hell with it.

You aren’t lying down or letting exhaustion strangle you.

You forge ahead, because what else is there?

You find yourself in the heart of the Boneyard; that island of stability in the midst of the storm.

Your laboratory.

Time to concoct a new potion.

A new medicine.

Music is the perfect antidote to all the confusion.

It’s the only thing that makes any kind of sense, even when it doesn’t.

Where does the music come from?

Did it exist before you played the notes?

How long has it been floating in the ether before you captured and bottled it?

An ancient melody comes to you that either didn’t exist until this moment or has been around since the dawn of man.

It’s a mystery.

There is no formula, nor do you want there to be, because that will only murder the magic of it all.

The only thing you can do is surrender and be a vessel.

Close your eyes.

Pick an instrument, press record, and see what comes out.

The end result will be whatever it will be.

A creation.

Something that took life, conjured completely from thin air.

A Frankenstein’s monster, with a life all of its own.

At a certain point you become the passenger in the journey as it guides the way out of the darkness.

It begins to lead the way.

The spark catches fire and surrounds you in light.

A song is born.

And before you know it you are enlightened and alive again.

Back from the dead.

Does this make any kind of sense to you?

Are you following the thread of thought?

Or am I screaming into an empty void?