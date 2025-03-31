Omagh artist to launch her latest exhibition this week

A ‘riot of colour’ is how an Omagh artist has described her upcoming exhibition, which will be taking pride of place at the Strule Arts Centre this week.

Bernadette McGoldrick’s exhibition, titled ‘Eclectic 2.0’ will feature a range of her works, including a wonderful collection of portraits, seascapes and landscapes – with each image on display bringing a personal joy to the artist herself.

It officially launches on Thursday, April 3, during a public ceremony commencing at 7pm, and then will remain on display for the public from Friday, April 4 to Saturday, April 26 during the art centre’s opening hours.

This is Bernadette’s second exhibition to-date – the first being titled, of course, ‘Eclectic’. It was also on display at the Strule Arts Centre, all of six years ago.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Bernadette said that she started painting when her children transitioned into adulthood. The creative craft paved a way for the former hairdresser to ‘escape from reality’ while gifting her with a sense of happiness – and she hopes that she can bring that same escapism and emotion to others upon viewing her work.

“I’ve always loved being creative, and I love painting,” Bernadette reflected. “It has brought me such joy.

“When my kids grew up, I set a goal for myself to complete my first exhibition. I did, and it was called ‘Eclectic’, featuring a mix of paintings of people, landscapes and the sea. That exhibition didn’t really have a theme; it was just a collection of my work.

“Since then,” she continued. “I’ve been working on my second exhibition, ‘Eclectic 2.0’.

“Similar to my first, there is no real theme; it is a collection of paintings and art that I have done that I thoroughly enjoyed working on.

“When I sit down to make something, I do it because I love art, and it is a way to escape and make me happy. I hope when people see my work that it will be able to make them happy too.”

Bernadette’s second solo exhibition includes works of realism, such as landscapes and seascapes, as well as figurative works, including examples of still life and abstract conceptual pieces.