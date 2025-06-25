Omagh arts centre offering a range of summer camps and workshops

IT may be the end of term for some but it’s the beginning of lots of fabulous fun children’s workshops and summer camps in Strule Arts Centre.

Kids aged from nine to 14 years can have ‘Fun With Recycled Textiles’ from 11- 1pm on Wednesday, July 16, Thursday, July 17 and Friday, July 18 – the three workshops all for £25!

Teenagers from 14 -18 years can learn to make their own ceramic plant pot using rolled slabs of clay with Rachel Leary from 10am -1pm on Saturday, July 19.

Add 3D textures and design to your pot, before painting with ceramic paints. Rachel will take your pots back to her studio to be glazed, available to collect within two weeks of the workshop.

Why not join in this July in our Tyrone Summer Art Club for children aged six to 15 years!

Each day from Monday, July 21 to Friday July, 25 July offers a different mix of painting projects and fun craft activities, designed to inspire young artists.

Whether your child loves to paint, cut, stick, or just get a little messy, this is the perfect way to spend a summer day.

Limited spaces available, so book early to secure your spot. We advise booking all five days in advance if you know you will be attending them all.

Kev F Sutherland is back on Thursday, July 24 with two great Comic Masterclasses at 10am and at 1.30pm. Kev F writes and draws comic strips from The Beano to Marvel Comics, Match to Doctor Who Adventures, Sinnerhound and Hot Rod Cow to The Gladiators and a hundred others you may not have heard of.

In every Comic Art Masterclass, the pupils take away a photocopied comic book containing a strip by every single one of them, a title devised by the group, a cover designed by Kev F, and an individual caricature. For kids aged from seven years to seventeen years.

From 11am -1pm on Saturday, July 26, kids can ‘Play with Clay: Pottery Wheel Funfair’ with Shauna McCann. Using air dry clay, children will have a chance to make their own pot on the pottery wheel and create other hand-built clay items as well.

With summer fun fair as a theme, kids can sculpt their favourite fun fair fancies.

All work will be taken home on the day. A fun imaginative workshop for ages five-to-12 years.