Omagh children set to star in huge TV fundraising event

FOUR Omagh schools have come together for a special performance which is set to be aired on Children in Need this Friday night alongside some very special guests.

In recent weeks, pupils from Holy Family Primary School, Arvalee School, Omagh County Primary School, and Omagh Integrated Primary School have teamed up to form a choir to performance as part of the annual fundraising event.

Having been joined by Irish country music star Claudia Buckley, they also welcomed Pudsey bear along where they presented him with a cheque for £1000 following non-uniform days in each of the schools.

“We were absolutely delighted when BBC approached our schools to get involved in this years Children In Need event,” said Shared Education Coordinator Kathy McKnight.

“Children from each school learned the song under the guidance of the BBC’s own musical team before coming together for two days in the recording studio at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

“We then spent two days at the Ulster American Folk Park and Glenpark Estate where we were joined by Claudia Buckley and Pudsey for some filming and a cheque presentation following this years non-uniform day.”

Holy Family Primary School Principal Mrs Dolan said they were delighted to do their bit for this years Children in Need event.

“This is an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our children as they have been able to sing together, share their wonderful talent, and form lifelong friendships from across the community,” she said.

“We were delighted to welcome Pudsey and show him around Omagh and we look forward to the BBC Children in Need feature this Friday.”

Children in Need 2025 will air on Friday, November 14 from 7pm to 10pm on BBC One.