Omagh Christmas lights to be lit up on November 22

THE official switching on of the Christmas lights in Omagh town centre will take place on Saturday, November 22.

Visitors can enjoy a full day of seasonal entertainment including brass bands, carol singing, festive characters, and arts and crafts.

Local performers will take to the stage at Omagh Courthouse, with entertainment starting from 1pm.

The main switch-on celebrations begin at 4.30pm, leading up to the official lighting of the Christmas displays at 5.30pm.

There will be a similar lights switch-on in Enniskillen on the same day.

Barry McElduff, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: “The Christmas Lights Switch-On heralds the start of the festive season in both Omagh and Enniskillen.

“I encourage everyone to shop local in our towns and villages this festive season. Supporting our local businesses helps to ensure a thriving and prosperous local economy.”