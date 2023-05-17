Omagh director wins accolade at Irish Film and Television awards

A talented Omagh woman, who has directed music videos for the likes of Coldplay and U2, has received a prestigious accolade at the recent ‘Irish Film and Television Awards’.

Aoife McArdle, who grew up in Omagh, was named Screen Ireland’s ‘Rising Star’ for her directing work on Apple TV’s hit series, ‘Severance’.

Despite being a relatively young director, Aoife has certainly been making a name for herself in the competitive world of TV and film, and has also already worked on some impressive sets.

Originally born in Dartford outside London, Aoife’s parents moved the family to Omagh when she was six-years-old.

Her impressive career dates back to 2005, when she directed the music video for Indie music band, Bloc Paty’s mega-hit sing, ‘Helicopters’.

Since then, she has directed music videos for Coldplay; U2; James Vincent McMorrow; Bryan Ferry; and, most recently, Belfast-based electronic act, Bicep.

Aoife has also had a hugely-successful career in commercial work, directing adverts for multi-bilion dollar companies like Samsung; Nike; Honda; and a viral ad for the website, Square Space, which starred movie star, Adam Driver, that was released for the ‘Super Bowl’ earlier this year.

In recent years, she has also been focusing on television and film work, releasing her debut feature film in 2017, named ‘Kissing Candice’.

Last year, she co-directed the hit show, ‘Severence’ for streaming service, Apple TV.

Aoife’s co-director was Hollywood megastar and comic actor, Ben Stiller.

Aoife and Ben Stiller have both been nominated for a ‘Prime Time Emmy Award’ in America for ‘Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series’ for their work on the TV series.

The show has an A-list which includes Christopher Walken; Adam Scott; and Academy Award winner, Patricia Arquette, and it has been getting rave reviews.

Severence is currently rated 97 per-cent on the film review website, ‘Rotten Tomatoes’.

Aoife told the UH that winning the award ‘meant a lot’, and that she would like to thank all the people ‘back home’ who’ve supported her in her career so far.

Aoife said, “It was such a great surprise to win Rising Star at the IFTAs.

“I am really grateful to the ‘Irish Film and Television Awards’, ‘Screen Ireland’ and everyone at home who have supported me throughout the years.

“It really does mean a lot.”