Omagh event aims to find jazz stars of the future

LEGENDARY jazz musician David Lyttle is coming to Omagh later this month to find the stars of the future.

Lyttle will bring the celebrated Jazz Juniors Call For Talent to Strule Arts Centre on Saturday 30th August at 3pm, as part of the Jazzlife Alliance Roadshow 2025.

Now in its fifth year, Jazz Juniors introduces young people to the creativity and excitement of jazz improvisation, offering an open and welcoming environment for those under 18 to explore music regardless of skill level or instrument.

Advertisement

The Omagh event is free to attend and open to young people under 18, with family and friends warmly encouraged to join the audience.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff said:

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is proud to champion the arts and ensure that they are accessible to all. Events like Jazz Juniors serve to inspire creativity and offer enriching experiences for young people and their families.

“We have a strong musical heritage in Omagh for sure and we have a bright future as well. I warmly encourage everyone to come along and be part of this initiative.”

Lyttle said: “Jazz Juniors is about giving young people the freedom to explore, experiment and connect through music. We’re delighted to return to Omagh and inspire the next generation of musicians.”

To reserve a free place, email info@jazzlifealliance.org.

More information about Jazz Juniors can be found at www.jazzlifealliance.org.