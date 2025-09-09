Omagh festival will celebrate work of revered local musician

THE legacy of a renowned Omagh musician is to be celebrated at a festival in his home town.

The Omagh Music Festival, which will run from November 7-9, includes two concerts celebrating the career of guitarist Arty McGlynn.

On Friday, November 7, ‘The Many Sides to Arty Mc Glynn – Side One’ is headlined by Matt Molly, John Carty and Brian McGrath, focusing on Arty’s position as a virtuoso and innovator in the field of Irish traditional music.

Advertisement

The concert also features Nollaig Casey and Jerome McGlynn, Chris Newman and Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Eamon McElholm with Shane McAleer.

On Saturday, November 8, ‘The Many Sides to Arty Mc Glynn – Side Two’ will celebrate Arty’s love of country, blues, rock and jazz.

As well as two concerts, people can enjoy a walk through the Roof Top Museum where you can read about the history of the showbands and Arty McGlynn, including an opportunity to see some of his instruments and photos on display.

On Saturday, November 8, at 11am, local historian Declan Forde will lead the Omagh Music Heritage Walking Tour beginning at the Strule Arts Centre with a nostalgic exhibition on the town’s vibrant 1960s showband era before exploring key musical sites across Omagh.

Later, at 2pm, the Strule Arts Centre will host a free screening of Arty McGlynn: Guitar Player Omagh, a 1993 documentary honouring the renowned Omagh-born guitarist whose influence helped shape the sound of Irish traditional music.

Members of Arty’s family met with Councillor Barry McElduff, chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, at the programme launch.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “Arty McGlynn was a musical pioneer and genius whose influence reached far beyond Omagh.

Advertisement

“This festival is a fitting tribute to his legacy, showcasing the depth of his talent and the respect he earned across genres.

“The Council is proud to organise the Omagh Music Festival this year and every year now.

I commend all those involved in bringing this year’s programme based around Arty McGlynn’s outstanding musical contribution to life.”

Omagh Jazz and Big Band Festival member Paul Maguire who is coordinating Omagh Music Festival said: “These will be landmark concerts and a fitting tribute to one of Omagh and Ireland’s greatest musicians”.

To book your tickets contact the Strule Arts Centre.

The festival is sponsored by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.