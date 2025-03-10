Omagh film editor honoured for ‘outstanding contribution’

A TYRONE native has made history in the world of cinema editing, earning a groundbreaking accolade for her outstanding contributions to film and television.

Celebrated film editor, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, who is originally from Omagh, has been awarded the first-ever British Film Editors (BFE) Outstanding Contribution Award in recognition of her exceptional talent, dedication, and mentorship within the industry.

The prestigious award was presented at London’s Southbank Centre as part of the 2025 BFE Cut Above Awards.

Úna has worked on some of the biggest productions in Hollywood and beyond, including films such as ‘Belfast’, ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Paddington in Peru’ and critically-acclaimed TV programmes like ‘The Crown’ and ‘Three Girls’.

Her meticulous work has earned her numerous awards.

The BFE Board commended her ‘tremendous contributions to cinema storytelling and tireless work to champion the art and science of editing’, adding that she is a true role model for future generations.

“This is an inaugural award, and we could not have chosen a better winner to start this new tradition,” the board stated.

Una, deeply moved by the honour, expressed her gratitude.

She said, “I am deeply honoured and completely humbled to have received this incredible inaugural award. I have been rendered speechless. It means everything to me to be part of such an amazing community of editors at BFE, and I feel we each support and raise the bar for each other.

“This is the greatest honour I could ever dream of – thank you!”

Beyond her stellar career, Úna is passionate about mentoring aspiring editors and fostering a supportive creative community. Her generosity in sharing her knowledge has inspired many in the field, and her work continues to push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.