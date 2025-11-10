Omagh group organising special night of support for men

DATING, the importance of male friendships across the ages and the influence of social media influencers will be delved into during a very special event in Garvaghey later this month for International Men’s Day.

Taking place at Canavan’s Bar on November 19 – the date International Men’s Day is celebrated worldwide – the event is being organised by Men’s Healthy Minds, an Omagh’s men’s support group, which are also celebrating their second birthday on the night.

The theme for the global awareness day this year is ‘Supporting Men and Boys’; a message which helps to promote positive conversations about men and masculinity, while raising awareness for men’s health and well-being, and fostering male allyship.

In line with this, Men’s Healthy Minds will be focusing on ‘Bridging the Generations’ during their event, and they will be hosting an insightful and thoughtful panel discussion on a number of important, but oftentimes, overlooked topics relating to men.

“We will be discussing social media, the influence of influencers, and dating,” a spokesperson from the group explained. “It will look at the different perspectives of both generations.

“The panel will consist of a group of 18-25 year old men, and a group of 40+ year old men.”

The event will conclude with an evening of first class stand up comedy.

“The headline act will be Ronan Boyle, along with Eamon McElwee,” the spokesperson added. “And we also have a guest slot with our very own Conor Keys.

“This promises to be a great event for both men and women.”

Men’s Healthy Minds meets on the second Sunday of each month in The Sandwich Co, 50 Market St, Omagh, and provides a safe, non-judgemental and respectful space where men can connect over a coffee, and share the wins and challenges of daily life.

So why not come along on Wednesday, November 19 at 7.30pm for a night of discussion and comedy, and you’ll be supporting your local men’s group.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/GL3BL2XY5ZDSS Alternatively, you can pay at the door on the night of the event.