Omagh group’s podcast described as a ‘lifeline’ for listeners

AHEAD of the launch of the fourth season of their ‘Fill Ur Cuppa’ podcast, the ladies at Support 2gether in Omagh have this week reflected on the positive impact that the show has had on its listeners – many of whom may not be able to directly avail of the services the charity offers due to overwhelming demand.

Whilst the local charity was founded in order to offer education and support for families living with antenatal and postnatal depression, their weekly podcast, which launches every Monday, has been described as a ‘lifeline,’ offering life lessons, storytelling and open and honest conversations.

Hosted by Una Leonard (Una Mary), Gemma Cassidy (Gem Gem) and Ciara O’Goan (Mrs O), the ladies explained that the show is available to everyone.

“We do the grass roots work here with our charity work but the podcast, as an extra resource, could truly save a life. We know it has saved lives,” explained Una.

“It can be a lifeline when we are unable to provide one due to the demand for the charity.”

Una further explained that whilst none of them are ‘media trained’, they were passionate about getting their message out.

“People are not alone, and with this podcast, we are bringing the real into the room. It’s not just for mothers… Anybody can take something from it.”

Una’s co-hosts Gemma and Ciara are both mothers who have previously availed of the services that Support 2gether offer as a charity and are now working for it.

Ciara explained that whilst they are sometimes unable to meet the demand for services, they don’t want to turn people away due to capacity.

“It pulls on the heartstrings to turn people away but we can signpost them to the podcast as a free resource that has the potential to save lives,” she said.

“Our guests are local people with powerful stories to tell, stories of resilience, insight and healing.

“These aren’t just interviews, they are acts of connection. By sharing what they’ve been through and what’s helped them through, our guests offer listeners a gentle kind of hope, the kind that says “you’ll get through this too.”

Gemma added, “Whether you’re sipping a cuppa in the kitchen, out for a run, on the school run, or driving with a moment to think, you can listen in your own time, at your own pace, your way.

“With plenty of episodes and topics to explore, there’s something that’ll meet you right where you are.

“If an episode feels too much right now, that’s OK – skip it! Come back when you’re ready.”

With three season of the ‘Fill Ur Cuppa’ podcast under their belt, you can listen now on all major streaming platforms.