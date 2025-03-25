Omagh man launches a new entertainment show on Youtube

An Omagh-born model and social media personality is making waves in the entertainment world as he prepares to launch a brand new internet-based show.

Elmokhtar Berrabah, better known to his friends as Elmo, has already built an impressive career in modelling, but his latest venture sees him stepping into the world of presenting.

Elmokhtar’s father, the late Mickey Berrabah, was a well-known and much-loved figure in Omagh.

For years, he ran a popular kebab house on Campsie Road, becoming a familiar face to many.

Now, his son is making his own mark in the public eye across the water.

At just 27-years-old, the former Drumragh Integrated College student has gained national recognition, amassing more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and working with major global fashion brands.

Now based in Liverpool, he is set to co-host ‘Link’d Up’, a high-energy entertainment series combining street-style interactions, pranks and celebrity collaborations with a UK and Irish cultural twist.

Elmokhtar’s rise to prominence began in 2018 when he became a national finalist for the Specsavers’ ‘Spectacle Wearer of the Year’ awards.

His television debut on ITV’s ‘Dress to Impress’ brought him wider recognition, leading to opportunities such as walking at Liverpool Fashion Week and working as an ambassador for the fashion brand BoohooMAN.

Speaking about his journey, he said, “I’ve been working really hard over the last few years to build a career in modelling, and it’s something I love doing.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some amazing brands and take part in major fashion events.”

Now, he’s ready for a new challenge. ‘Link’d Up’ will see him teaming up with English influencer and model Aaron Fowkes, who boasts a combined following of one million across social platforms.

The show, available on social media and YouTube, aims to entertain a young, engaged audience with unscripted, fast-paced content.

It has already secured major brand interest, with Dunkin’ Donuts partnering on the first episode.

“I’ve always loved storytelling and connecting with people,” Elmokhtar added.

“This show is my chance to bring that to life in a fun and fresh way.

“It’s exciting to take on something new and show a different side of myself.”

The first episode of Link’d Up is available now on YouTube, and you can follow Elmokhtar on Instagram @elmokhtar_berrabah to keep up with his latest projects.