Omagh man living in Dungannon publishes his first book – at 89!

A DUNGANNON poet who has been writing poems and short stories since his youth in the 1950s is set to publish his first book having recently turned 89.

Gerry McAuley, who describes himself as ‘born, bred and buttered in Omagh’ but ‘jammed in Dungannon’ is set to launch ‘Enchanting tales and verses for all: A selection of short stories and poems’ at the Brantry BARD next week.

Citing two of his biggest influences as Felix Kearney from Drumquin and William Forbes Marshall from Sixmilecross, the quick-witted Dungannon writer explores a range of topics within his work, offering a varied collection of children’s stories and tales from his own childhood as well as poems that touch on such themes as nature, the old days and local landmarks.

Advertisement

“It’s all about letting the imagination run wild,” Gerry explained after sharing a short story about animals visiting the moon.

“Many of these poems and stories are about old times and local points of interest, and each story has a lesson or a moral to it.”

With a lifetime’s worth of unpublished work under his belt, Gerry already has plans for a second book having had to cut a number of selected pieces from his first draft.

Whilst this may be his first physical piece of published works, Gerry has previously released a small collection of poems digitally entitled ‘The ramblings of a would-be poet’.

“My daughter-in-law Caroline gathered a hand-selected number of my poems and stories that were written from as far back as the 1950s and we released them online,” Gerry explained.

“I wouldn’t really be one for technology, however, so to have a physical copy of my work printed is quite exciting.”

Gerry recalls thinking of and memorising some of his earliest work at the age of 12.

Advertisement

“It was around Easter time back in the 1950s,” he said.

“We were out playing around in the fields, building huts and preparing for an Easter egg hunt, and there was something about that day that stuck with, so I memorised a poem in my head about it.”

When asked to comment further on any particular subject matters that stand-out amongst his work, Gerry, as quick-witted and sharp as any man could strive to be in their golden years responded, “There’s a story about fishing, believe me it is true, and if you don’t believe me, ask Colm Gildernew.”

Gerry McAuley’s ‘Enchanting tales and verses for all: A selection of short stories and poems’ will be launched in the Brantry BARD on Sunday, March 9 at 3pm.

When asked to confirm what time the event begins, Gerry concluded, “Sure, it started 89 years ago!”