Omagh man’s new book inspired by his mother’s memories

HIS late mother’s vivid memories of growing up in post-war Omagh has inspired an Omagh man’s new book, which will see all royalties donated to charity.

‘The Cruellest Month’ will be the second book in Sam Young’s heartfelt trilogy, shaped by the life and times of his beloved mum, Ann Brown.

Following the success of Sam’s first helping ‘Dance Hall Days’, the trilogy paints an evocative picture of community, resilience, and family life in the mid-20th century.

All royalties from the sale of Sam’s books are being donated to the MS Society, specifically to support vital research into multiple sclerosis.

This charitable commitment is especially meaningful to Sam, whose wife, Mae, was diagnosed with MS in September 2019.

The official launch of ‘The Cruellest Month’ will take place at Omagh Library on Tuesday, November 18 at 6pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, hear from Elaine Brownlee, the MS Society’s community fundraiser for Northern Ireland, and take part in a Q&A session hosted by local literary Declan Forde.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the evening, with proceeds supporting the MS Society’s vital research.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sam said that he is ‘proud’ to share ‘The Cruellest Month’ with others.

“My mother’s story is one of strength, humour, and hope in tough times,” Sam said. “I’m proud to share it with others while helping to fund research that could one day change lives for families like ours.”