Omagh Players gear up to perform at the Golf Club

THERE will be ‘Murder’ at the Omagh Golf Club on Saturday night… as the ‘Omagh Players’ gear up to perform the thrilling drama to locals across the town and beyond.
From their humble beginnings in 1934, the Omagh Players have graced many stages both in Omagh and throughout Ireland over the years, making them one of the longest-running amateur drama group in the area.
Indeed, they are also in the history books for putting on the very last play in Omagh Town Hall, ‘Factory Girls’ in 1997 – and there aren’t many places they haven’t performed, with one member declaring, “You give us a stage anywhere, and we’ll be on it.”
Their last large production was pre-Covid in 2019, when they put on ‘Juno and the Paycock’ under the direction of Kathleen Hinds – which happened to be Kathleen’s final production.
And now post-Povid, the Omagh Players are ready to get back in action.
Having already performed ‘Murder’ in the Glenpark Estate for two nights – the Omagh Golf Club will see the second performance of the highly successful play.
‘Murder’ tells the tale of an amateur, struggling drama group who put on a murder mystery, and, with a hearty dose of comedy, it’s sure to trigger plenty of chuckles, grins and giggles.
‘New members’
Appealing for new members, the Omagh players have described the group as ‘a bit of fun and good craic.’ And from set builders to lighting to sound to props and costumes, there are endless ways for you to get involved – even if it is just to meet lifelong friends.
“It’s a great way to make friends, even for newcomers to the town,” said long-standing member, Orla Bann. “It’s also a brilliant way to get involved in the community, and be part of a wee family. There’s great camaraderie here.”
‘Murder’ will take place on Saturday, November 19, and to purchase tickets, simply get in touch with the venue, the Omagh Golf Club, right away to avoid disappointment.
