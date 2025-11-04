Omagh poet to perform at leading Belfast arts festival

TYRONE poet and Omagh Pride co-founder Cat Brogan will be part of an international line-up at this year’s ‘Outburst Queer Arts Festival’ in Belfast – Ireland’s leading celebration of LGBTQ+ creativity.

Cat, of Omagh, first performed poetry as a child at the West Tyrone Feis in Omagh Town Hall and has since built an international career as a spoken-word artist, educator, and producer.

Now in its 19th year, Outburst Queer Arts Festival showcases bold and boundary-pushing work from local and international LGBTQ+ artists across theatre, literature, film, and performance.

Cat will perform in two events: ‘Catflap’ taking place on November 15 at The Black Box alongside contributors from Lebanon, the Philippines, the US, and Ireland and ‘Making Myself a Mother’, taking place on Sunday, November 16 at the Brian Friel Theatre.

‘Making Myself a Mother’ is an autobiographical piece exploring fertility, family, and the pursuit of parenthood through a queer, global lens, blending spoken word, memoir, and dark humour to illuminate the emotional realities behind IVF and identity.

A BBC Edinburgh Fringe Slam Champion and Ulster Poetry Slam Champion 2024, Cat will further represent Dublin at ‘Slamovision’, the Eurovision of Poetry, on Thursday, November 6 at the International Literature Festival Dublin. Her work combines lyrical storytelling with social commentary and has been published in Local Wonders (Dedalus Press), The Golden Shovel Anthology, and Skylight 47.

Outburst Queer Arts Festival runs from November 14 to November 23, celebrating the most exciting voices in queer art from Northern Ireland and beyond.

On Instagram follow @outburstqueerarts for festival updates and @cat.brogan for event news.