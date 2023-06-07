Omagh Pride parade to fill the town with colour

THE town will soon become awash with colour, rainbows and sound as the Omagh Pride celebrations return with a third annual parade on Saturday June 17.

Celebrating love in all of its forms, this year’s parade has been brought forward from the previous September date in order to coincide with ‘International Pride Month’, and it promises to be an action packed day of fun for all the family, with live music, guest speakers and refreshments available.

Participants of the parade are welcome to gather at the Main Street Car Park on Kevlin Avenue from 12noon, where a number of speakers, including LGBTQ+ groups, will address the crowd before the march at 1pm.

Following the parade, those in attendance will return to Kevlin Avenue, where they will be treated to live entertainment with food and drink available on site.

Headlining the Pride stage this year is ‘Essentially Cher’, a renowned Cher tribute act, fronted by Trisha McCluney, with a full live band.

Also on the bill will be Derry pop-punk act, Cherym.

No strangers to the Omagh Pride stage, Cherym will make their return following a successful performance at Omagh Pride in 2021.

Other acts featured on the day will include Q Radio’s DJ Dylan McKee, local duo ‘Brothers Inc’, and numerous drag acts, including Kandy Carousel and Richard Joke.

The event will also feature stilt walkers, circus workshops, hula-hoop acts and more to keep the kids entertained.

Omagh Pride chairperson, Shane Pritchard said, “Omagh will be the first town in Northern Ireland to host Pride celebrations in 2023.

“The team has been working hard to bring Pride back, bigger and better.

“We are very grateful to have received sponsorship from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and the National Lottery Community Fund for the second year running.

“The committee would also like to thank all the businesses and organisations that have been supporting us, particularly Micky McElroy who has again given us use of the Main Street carpark.

“We invite community and youth groups, schools, businesses, trade unions, political organisations and, of course, the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come and celebrate Pride with us in style.”

The celebrations are set to continue into the night with a Pride street party in Old Market Place, hosted by the Aviary, with gates opening at 7pm. Tickets for the after-party are £10 plus booking fee and can be purchased on Glistrr.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, find Omagh Pride on social media or visit omaghpride.com.