Omagh school creates their own version of classic show

DRUMRAGH Integrated College was emboldened with the spirit of rebellion recently as the talented students staged its spectacular production of ‘Matilda the Musical Jr’.

Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, the show told the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dared to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The production took place in the college’s assembly hall, transforming the stage into a world of magic, mischief, and courage.

Matilda was brought to life by Year Nine students Farrah Loughrey and Lila McManus, who captured the character’s astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She faced the cruelty of her parents and the tyranny of Miss Trunchbull – played with remarkable presence by Year 13 student Ellie McGuigan – while forming a heartwarming friendship with Miss Honey, portrayed by Megan Harris in Year 13.

A cast of more than 50 talented students worked tirelessly to deliver a performance brimming with energy and emotion. From the smallest ‘revolting child’ to the biggest dreamer, every voice mattered, and together they created something truly magical.

The school have extended their deepest thanks to their phenomenal cast and crew, whose dedication and creativity brought this story to life.

“To our teachers, staff, and volunteers – your guidance and passion made every moment shine,” said a spokesperson from Drumragh College. “To our families, friends, and local community – thank you for standing with us, cheering us on, and proving that when hearts unite, miracles happen.

“A special thank you goes to the wonderful Omagh Integrated Primary School and Nursery Choir, whose beautiful voices added magic and joy to the interlude during our evening performances.

“And to you, our audience – thank you for believing in the power of imagination. As Matilda taught us, ‘Even if you’re little, you can do a lot’.

“From all of us at Drumragh Integrated College, thank you for being part of our story,” they added. “Until next time… stay magical!”