Omagh school to put on their stage version of classic book

DRUMRAGH Integrated College is marking a major milestone in spectacular style as students prepare to take to the stage for a vibrant production of ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda Jr’.

The much-anticipated show will run on Tuesday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 10, with performances beginning at 7pm.

Staged as part of the Omagh school’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the production promises an evening packed with energy, humour and heart. Audiences can look forward to a magical journey led by Matilda, a brave, brilliant girl whose love of learning and quiet rebellion have captivated readers and theatre-goers for decades.

The cast has been working tirelessly to bring the beloved story to life, blending lively choreography, memorable songs and plenty of Dahl’s trademark mischief. Staff say the production showcases not only the talent of the young performers but also the school’s long-standing commitment to creativity and the arts.

With laughter, drama and a touch of the unexpected, ‘Matilda Jr’ is set to be an unforgettable highlight of Drumragh Integrated College’s anniversary year.