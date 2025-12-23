Omagh singer to release new single on Christmas Day

TYRONE singer Conor Chism is back with a festive surprise for those who have supported him on his musical journey to date.

On Christmas Day, the Omagh man will release his latest single, a fresh take on the classic Irish folk song ‘Danny Boy’.

Originally penned by English lawyer Frederic Weatherly in 1910, Conor said he decided to put his own spin on the song which he described as suitable ‘on all occasions’.

“I’ve heard a lot of versions of Danny Boy over the years,” said Conor. “It’s one of those song that has been sang and is known virtually everywhere, so I wanted to give the people a song they could relate to as a way of thanking them for their support over the last few years. I approached the song in my own way, offering a fresh take on it while staying true to the original.”

Conor said he ‘mixed up the intimate with the exciting’ when it came to arranging the track.

“I wanted to make it exciting,” he said. “The verses are intimate, with an exciting instrumental arrangement that allowed me to experiment with different keys when arranging it.”

Over the years, Danny Boy has been performed by some of the biggest names in music, such as Conway Twitty, Jim Reeves, Andy Williams, Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison.

With Conor’s version set for release this Christmas, it marks the end of a busy year for the Omagh man following a string of releases in 2025 such as ‘An American Trilogy’, ‘Got My Mojo Working’ and his own spin on the Dolly Parton hit ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, Conor is already set to return to the recording studio early next year to record a follow-up to his latest upcoming release.

You can catch Conor performing on February 2, 2026 at the sixth annual Northern Ireland Country Music Awards at Corick Country House Hotel in Clogher, alongside the likes of Eamonn McCann, Justin McGurk, Richie Remo, Barry Kirwan and Lauren McCrory to name a few. Limited tickets are still up for grabs, so make sure to pick up yours today.

l ‘Danny Boy’ by Conor Chism will be available from December 25 on all major streaming platforms