Omagh teen opens for Bonnie Tyler at Waterfront Hall

A TEENAGE singer from Omagh had a weekend to remember after taking to the stage at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall as the support act for global music legend Bonnie Tyler.

At just 19-years-old, Andrew Dolan ticked off a major career milestone when he took to the stage ahead of the Welsh superstar on the opening night of her European tour, performing in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,300 people.

Andrew delivered a high-energy 30-minute set, winning over the audience with his confident vocals, passionate performance and natural stage presence – no small feat when warming up the crowd for the voice behind classics like ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and ‘Holding Out for a Hero’.

Speaking after the show, the young Omagh musician described the experience as a ‘career highlight’, admitting it was an ‘incredible feeling’ to perform on such a prestigious stage.

Even better, he said the crowd reaction was ‘fantastic’ – always a good sign when you’re sharing a bill with a global superstar.

And yes — there was even a meet-and-greet moment with Bonnie Tyler herself, who continues to enjoy massive popularity worldwide and was recently revealed to hold a record number of Spotify download streams.

Bonnie Tyler’s Belfast appearance marked the first stop on her European tour, proving that – four decades on – her unmistakable vocals still resonate with generations of fans old and new.

For Andrew Dolan, however, the night was another step forward in what’s shaping up to be an exciting journey.

Having already performed across a wide range of local venues, he’s been steadily building a reputation as one of Omagh’s most promising young talents.

With the audience responding warmly throughout his set and the tour launching in memorable style, it was a night neither artist – nor the crowd – will forget.