Omagh youth choir holding auditions tomorrow for new members

OMAGH Community Youth Choir are calling on any young people with an interest in singing, meeting new people and travelling to attend an audition tomorrow in the First Omagh Presbyterian Church.

The auditions are open to pupils of all Omagh district schools who are in Year 12 and above.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Omagh Community Youth Choir said, “This is your chance to share your talent, meet new friends, and be part of something special.

“Together, let’s continue to bring our community close through the power of music.”

The auditions will run from 3.30pm to 5.15pm.

Potential candidates are asked to prepare a song in any musical style that best shows their vocal capability and personality.

For more information, check out Omagh Community Youth Choir on Facebook.