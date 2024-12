The past 12 months have proved significant for multi-talented musician and artist Chris Coll.

Not only did the Omagh man start a new band ‘The Breeze’ – but he also performed to large audiences across Ireland, including at Stendhal Festival as well as some of the country’s most prestigious venues.

And, furthermore, he has continued to supply illustrations for the ever-popular ‘Notes From The Boneyard’ column; a staple in the Ulster Herald newspaper which is written weekly by Omagh guitarist and writer Mark McCausland.

Chris says that his art is often inspired by the music he listens to, and he often does detailed drawings of some of his favourite musicians like Tom Waits, Led Belly, Nina Simone and Hank Williams.

“I just like to draw things I like, and it is always great to do stuff for the column because it keeps me active,” said Chris. “I have had some formal training I went to art college and studied art but I’ve always forged to have my own style.”

“It has always just been something I love to do.

“The reason I always do portraits for the column is because I try and match the art to the stuff Mark is talking about.”

Chris has also drawn a calendar for the record label Style Records, which you can purchase on Bandcamp. Each month has an illustration of one of Christopher’s favourite artists, with a ‘moments in music’ piece of music trivia.

You can see more of Chris’s artwork On Instagram where you can follow him on @stuffbychriscoll

Chris’s band ‘The Breeze’ released an album ‘Thin Ground’ in late 2023 that they recorded themselves. The Breeze’s music is a mix of genres, but it is best described as bluesy atmospheric folk music.

The band is made up of Chris Coll, Omagh drummer Decky McManus and Derry singer-songwriter Stevie Scullion, who is better known as Malojian.

“I love playing in the band,” Chris said. “Performing with them was the first time in a while that I have been on stage.

“We have done some good gigs, and I always enjoy writing songs and recording them with the other members.

“The Breeze is a real collaborative thing and we all write together.

“I still write my own stuff and I think eventually I will put together a EP or something of my own,” Chris concluded. “I have released solo music before but I don’t see that happening for a while.”

Chris will be playing Top of the Town in Omagh on December 22.

To hear more music from The Breeze, check out all large streaming sites, such as Amazon Music and Spotify.

You can also purchase the band’s debut album ‘Thin Ground’ on vinyl in Omagh record shop The Boneyard or on the band’s Bandcamp.