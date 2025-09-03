Omagh’s ‘hum’ causing a buzz again with new BBC show

FORMER Radio One DJ Phil Taggart has returned to his hometown of Omagh for a brand-new documentary exploring the mysterious ‘hum’ reported by residents in 2023.

The strange low-frequency noise was first highlighted by the Ulster Herald nearly two years, when locals across the town began sharing accounts of hearing a persistent hum.

The phenomenon sparked worldwide interest, with film crews and journalists descending on the market town in search of answers.

Now, Phil has taken up the investigation in a three-part radio documentary, ‘The Mystery of… The Omagh Hum’, available on BBC Sounds.

In Episode One, he speaks to Omagh residents about their theories, which range from the ordinary to the outlandish. Some dismiss the noise as a collective illusion, but when Phil gets hold of an actual recording, the hum starts to feel more real.

Episode Two delves deeper into speculation, with locals citing aliens, wind turbines and even secret military activity. Phil and his sidekick, Muck, seek clarity from Canadian academic Dr Glen MacPherson, a world expert on the ‘global hum’ phenomenon.

His explanation, however, leaves them with more questions than answers.

The final episode sees Phil meet Jamie Ryan, who claims to know the exact source of the hum.

But is it the breakthrough he’s been searching for or just another dead end? Pressing further, Phil questions the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on why officials have not released more information about their own investigations, and even tracks down the noise specialists the council employed.

Finally, Phil offers his own conclusions on what has become one of the most unusual, secretive and surreal tales to grip the town.

‘The Mystery of… The Omagh Hum’ is available now on BBC Sounds and online.