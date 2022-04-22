On the stage with… Jill Hyndman

Recall for us an early memory you have of music?

Growing up, my mum always played the ABBA ‘Gold’ album, which I’m sure, to this day, I’ll be able to sing out every word if I hear the songs.

Which artists did you listen to growing up?

Advertisement

I loved artists such as Gwen Stefani, Fergie, and Lady Gaga growing up. I would say they all had a big influence on my personal style.

Give me the of the first album you ever bought?

The first album I bought was ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ by Rihanna. I saved up for it, and purchased it at Virgin Megastore.

I still listen to a lot of the songs today, and have the full album saved on my Spotify.

Tell me a song that makes you feel nostalgic?

‘No Tears Left to Cry’ by Ariana Grande. This came out during my final year of university, and was played non-stop. It reminds me of one of the best times of my life, and being around the best people.

Who is your favourite artist currently?

Advertisement

I find it hard to pick one, but I’m definitely listening to a lot of Charli XCX at the moment!

Give us the name of the last song you listened too?

‘Typhoons’ by Royal Blood. They actually played a small gig down the street from where I lived in university during my second year and I missed it (very sad).

What are your feel good tunes?

When I think of feel good tunes, REM’s ‘Shiny Happy People’ always comes to mind.

I am also thinking ‘Power’ by Little Mix. It’s such an upbeat feel-good song when you need it.

What are you listening to this spring?

I feel like, for the last two years, I have been listening to the band, Nothing but Thieves, since a friend introduced them to me during the first lockdown.

I also got to see them live in Belfast in November which was amazing.

Are there any songs you dislike?

Yes, I can’t hear Meghan Trainor’s song, ‘Badass Woman’ ever again.

I helped a friend film a video and we had to play it hundreds of times.

Which songs make you cry?

I honestly had to tell people to stop playing the sadder ‘Dave’ songs around me because the stories are so sad, haha!

What tracks do you have on repeat?

‘Future Proof’ by Nothing but Thieves. It was my most-played song of 2021… and I think it might be my most played of 2022 also!

Any guilty musical pressures?

I love ‘Nothing In This World’ by Paris Hilton. It is a pop classic.

Do you have a favourite lyric?

I can’t think of one off the top of my head, but I love a lot of Duran Duran songs, and think many of their tracks have brilliant lyrics.

Give us the name of a brilliant underrated song?

‘Kisses On My Cards’ by CHERYM. They are a brilliant local band from Derry, and are definitely set for big things.

A LITTLE ABOUT YOU…

What is your age and where are you from?

I’m 28, and originally from Castlederg, but I moved to Derry many years ago.

What is your occupation?

I am a fashion designer, and owner of ‘Factory Ireland’.

What are your hobbies?

Photography, making videos, and making clothing.

Tell us a fun or surprising fact we might not know about you?

Two fun facts are that I designed and made the 2017 ‘Miss Earth National’ costume for ‘Miss Northern Ireland’, and that Paris Hilton follows me on Instagram – that was the best day ever!