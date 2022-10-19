On the stage with… Sarah-Louise Semple

Recall for us an early memory you have of music.

My first memory of music would be when my sister and I were growing up, we use to make up dance routines to S Club 7.

Which artists did you listen to growing up?

When I was growing up, I listened to a number of different artists, such as A1; Westlife; Busted; Britney Spears; S Club 7; and lots of country artists that my parents listened to.

Give me the name of the first album that you ever bought?

‘Now That’s What I Call Music’.

Tell me a song that makes you feel nostalgic.

‘It Feels So Good’ by Sonique.

What have you been listening to this year?

I listen to an array of songs and artists from all different genres, except for rock music.

Who is your favourite artist currently?

Dermot Kennedy. I think he’s amazing, and an extremely talented artist. His music is raw and relatable.

Give us the name of the last song you listened to?

‘Super Freaky Girl’ by Nicki Minaj.

What are your feel-good tunes?

‘Big City Life’ by Luude; ‘B.O.T.A’ by Eliza Rose’; ‘Cuff It’ by Beyonce; ‘Afraid To Feel’ by LF system; ‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow; ‘Big Energy’; by Latto and ‘Billie Eilish’ by Armani White.

Which song has make you cry?

‘I’ll Be Missing You’ by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans, and ‘You Raise Me Up’ by Westlife.

Are there any songs you really dislike?

‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepsen.

What track/s do you always have on repeat?

‘Under The Influence’ by Chris Brown, and ‘B.O.T.A.’ by Eliza Rose.

Any guilty musical pleasures?

Celine Dion and Meat Loaf.

Do you have a favourite lyric?

‘Better Days Are Coming’ by Dermot Kennedy.

And finally… Give us the name of a brilliant, but underrated, song.

‘Ocean/ by Martin Garrix featuring Khalid.

A little about you…

What is your age, and where are you from?

I am 30-years-old, and I live in Omagh.

What is your occupation?

I am a student nurse, currently working in the healthcare sector.

What are your hobbies?

I like walking, going to the gym regularly, cooking and spending quality time with my family and friends.

Tell us a fun or surprising fact about you that people may not know.

I hate pizza, which people are very surprised by, and I can touch my head with my foot.