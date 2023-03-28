Oran is Strabane’s Lord of the Dance

THE recent 25th anniversary performance of ‘Lord of the Dance,’ which took place at the Bord Gais arena in Dublin, had a local flavour to it as a young Strabane dancer took to the stage for the event.

Eleven-year-old Oran Foley was one of the lucky Irish dancers from all over Ireland who were chosen to open the anniversary.

Detailing the story, Oran’s father Stephen explained, “Oran is a member of the Smith-McCarron School of Irish Dancing in Liscooley. The husband-and-wife team who run the school were dancers in the original run of the show and were looking for dancers to put forward and Oran got selected. We were all so proud of him when he came home and told us.”

One of the 22, Oran was whisked to Dublin for the event in February where he and all the other dancers got the chance to spend the day with the dancers, meeting and greeting everyone involved in it including Lord of the Dance himself, Michael Flatley who labelled the young dancers as ‘stars of the future.’ Oran’s parents, Stephen and Tracey, brother and sister Shay and Aoife, his grandparents and uncle all went along for the ride, making it a family occasion not to be forgotten.

Asked if there were many nerves on the day, Stephen offered, “There was a wee bit but not as many as I would have thought. Oran and the other dancers spent a lot of the day rehearsing for the opening and were watched by the main dancers, all of whom were very encouraging so I think that helped steady the nerves.

“There must have been hundreds, if not more in the Bord Gais, so I’m surprised that there weren’t nerves.

“Once the curtain went up, all the young dancers were at the front with the main dancers behind them. Watching Oran up there was an immensely proud moment for all of us and the dancers received a standing ovation.

“Oran was buzzing as he sat down to enjoy the rest of the show with us after his dance; I don’t think he can still believe it.

“Oran has been dancing for the past five years and is brilliant at it; who knows maybe he could end up as one of the main dancers in years to come.”