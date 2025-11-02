Organist honoured for 50 years of playing at Omagh church

By Wesley Atcheson

A STANDING ovation greeted organist and choirmaster Stanley Matthews in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Omagh, as the congregation celebrated his remarkable 50 years of service.

The special concert, held as part of the church’s Harvest Thanksgiving, drew a packed house and raised over £2,000 in donations for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Warm tributes came from Rev Jane Nelson, convenor-in-charge at Trinity, who praised Mr Matthews’ ‘extraordinary commitment and dedication’.

The evening’s programme featured many of Stanley’s favourite pieces, performed by the choir, soloists and guest musicians.

Highlights included solos from Heather Watson (On Eagle’s Wings), Lucy Reid (Bridge Over Troubled Water), and Caroline Hussey (Gaudete), as well as a duet of Marble Halls by Claire McElhinney and Michelle Davison. Guest accompanist Sheena Herron joined on piano, with Keith McDermott on guitar and Ali Beckett on flute.

After the concert, the celebrations continued in the church hall, where a large crowd gathered for supper and presentations marking Stanley’s half-century of music ministry.

Gifts were made on behalf of the choir, the elders, and the congregation, with former minister Rev Robert Herron describing him as ‘a pleasure to work alongside for 30 years’.

Clerk of Session Claire McElhinney reflected on Stanley’s musical journey, which began with piano lessons as a child in Tyrcur before organ training at First Cookstown Presbyterian.

He first played at Trinity in 1975 under Rev Bill Clarke – initially on a three-month trial – and never left.

An associate of the London College of Music and member of the Ulster Society of Organists and Choirmasters, Stanley has also sung with Omagh Music Society since 1975 and served as its musical director from 2018 to 2022.

In his remarks, Stanley said music had been ‘one of the great joys’ of his life. He estimated he had played hymns more than 8,000 times, taught over 400 choir pieces, and provided music for at least 150 weddings.

“Fifty years is a long time in any job,” he said. “The type of music we play and sing has changed hugely, but the joy of it remains the same. Music has given me the opportunity to meet wonderful people and go places I never would have seen.”

Concluding, Stanley quipped, “I am and always have been a proud Trinitonian – there’s a new word for you!”