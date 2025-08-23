Orlaith back in Newtownstewart for another charity concert

TALENTED Plumbridge vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Orlaith Furey is set to return to the stage at the 2000 Centre in Newtownstewart on Monday, September 30, for her third annual charity concert in aid of Care for Cancer.

This year’s event will feature a stellar line-up of Irish country artists, including the legendary John Hogan and special guests.

Last year’s concert was a sell-out success, raising an impressive £11,670 for the Omagh-based charity.

With a strong local following and a growing national profile, Orlaith hopes to match — or even surpass — that wonderful achievement this time around.

Orlaith, who rose to prominence after appearing on TG4’s ‘Glór Tíre’ in 2018, has since toured extensively across Ireland, releasing a series of well-received singles and working on her debut album that have cemented her place on the Irish country music scene.

Joining her on stage will be John Hogan, affectionately known as the Prince of Irish Country Music.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Hogan has released 16 albums and several concert DVDs, with his breakout hit ‘Brown Eyes’ topping the Irish Country charts in 1987.

Orlaith herself will also take to the stage with her signature mix of vocal and instrumental talent.

The evening will be compered by Jason Barr, with live backing music provided by Ryan Turner and his band.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Orlaith said she is excited to return to the 2000 Centre stage.

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s concert.

“Last year was a fantastic night — the atmosphere was amazing and the event completely sold out.

“We’re hoping for the same again this year,” she said.

“We’ve got a brilliant line-up of acts and it promises to be a great night’s entertainment, all in support of a wonderful local cause.”

All proceeds from the concert will go directly to Care for Cancer, which supports individuals and families affected by cancer throughout the Omagh area.

Tickets to Orlaith Furey’s charity concert on Monday, September 30 are £15 and available by contacting Orlaith on 07711 909771, or via the 2000 Centre or Care for Cancer.