Outdoor summer concerts to continue in Omagh

MUSICIANS from across Tyrone are continuing to take to the great outdoors to showcase their skills and perform uplifting songs to the people of Omagh.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the ‘Seasonal Outdoor Music Programme’ aims to enhance the experience of residents and visitors alike by creating a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere in public green spaces and town centres.

The programme, which features live music every Sunday throughout July and August, in recent weeks has welcomed the likes of Omagh musican Luke Bell, Murley Silver Band and Tumbleweed – an Omagh-based band comprised Ambre Burt and guitarists Walter Curran and Andrew McKeown, who recently performed a ream of excellent toe-tapping tunes.

Each week, performances will take place from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Bandstand in the Grange Park, Omagh – come rain or shine!

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, described the return of the seasonal programme as ‘very positive’.

“It certainly creates a welcoming atmosphere in our green spaces and town centres, enhancing the experience for residents and visitors alike,” Cllr McElduff said.

“This programme also provides an excellent platform for our local musicians as well as opportunities to support and showcase local artistic talent. I strongly encourage everyone to go along and take advantage of the free, quality entertainment on offer in our outdoor spaces this summer.”

Further acts to perform in Omagh include St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band, The Hand Me Downs, Brí Carr, Culmore Swing Combo and Foxtrot Uniform, with more to be announced.

l For full programme details, please visit: www.fermanaghomagh.com