Owen crowned ‘NI Young Opera Voice’

A COUNTY Tyrone tenor is certainly singing songs of joy after winning a trio of the most prestigious operatic awards in the national music scene.

Not only did Owen Lucas win the effervescent ‘Deborah Voigt Opera Prize’ in the recent ‘Festival of Voice’ competition – but he was also voted the winner of the audience’s prize, and crowned ‘NI Opera Young Opera Voice of 2022’.

The annual vocal competition is a highlight of the festival, which returned to the village of Glenarm this weekend after two years relocated in Belfast, due to the pandemic.

Now in its 12th year, the competition, which took place on Sunday evening, featured a quintet of opera singers chosen from applicants from across the island of Ireland.

The singers spent three days working with top opera coaches, Kathryn Harries, Dr Ingrid Surgenor and pianist Simon Lepper, preparing arias, Irish songs and ensemble pieces for the competition finale, which were then performed in front of a live audience, and judging panel in a concert hosted by NI Opera’s patron, broadcaster, Sean Rafferty.

An overjoyed Owen expressed his thanks to everyone who supported him.

“I have had an amazing weekend making new friends, and working with amazing coaches, such as Simon Lepper, Kathryn Harries, and Ingrid Surgenor.

“To win the Deborah Voigt opera prize, and the Audience Prize topped the whole experience off.

“It is such a privilege to receive this recognition.”

Owen added, “Thanks to all who came and supported me, and who voted for me.”

Also celebrating success in the competition was county Louth soprano, Hannah O’Brien, who won the ‘Song Prize’, sponsored by The Priests Charitable Trust.

Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, vice chair of NI Opera, and member of the judging panel described the weekend of music-making as ‘superlative’.

“Five of this island’s most-promising young opera voices have had the opportunity to work with several of the top coaches in the opera world, and hear BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists in recital,” she said. “NI Opera’s commitment to nurturing this talent is as strong in the festival’s twelfth year as ever.

‘We look forward to our return in 2023.”

NI Opera have expressed their thanks to grateful the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Esmé Mitchell Trust, the Garfield Weston Foundation, Glenarm Castle, The Priests Charitable Trust and The Londonderry Arms.