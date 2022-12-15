Patrician Hall to host a night of music, poetry and dancing

The community of Carrickmore are in for a treat this festive season, as The Patrician Hall prepares to host a night of music, poetry and dancing – exclusively featuring the talents of Carrickmore locals.

Titled ‘A Patrician Christmas’, the event will be hosted by local actors, Peter Hughes and Annette McKenna, and it will take place tomorrow (Friday, December 16) and Saturday, December 17.

The entertainment extravaganza will be directed by Declan Forde, who is still on cloud nine following his successful production of ‘Carmen: An Irish Folk Opera’, which celebrated 60 years of the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore earlier this year.

And Noelle Toner is the musical director of the show, which will see talent, as local poet, James Dobbs; and singer Aidan Scott-Browne take to the stage, alongside Roisin McKenna, who will be performing prose by Fran O’Connor.

Also featuring on the night will be Carrickmore country music legend, Pat Fox.

Pat – a popular name in the Carrickmore area – made his recording debut in the 1980s, releasing an album on cassette tape entitled. ‘Just For You’, which featured such popular ballads as ‘Hometown on the Foyle’; ‘My Wild Irish Rose’; ‘More Than Yesterday’; and ‘Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen.’

Host, Peter Hughes, says that the entertainers are ‘looking forward to bringing some hope and joy into the dark winter nights’.

“There will be mulled wine, and the show will run at roughly one hour and 40 minutes with no interval, to ensure that people can be back in the comfort of their own home by 10pm,” he added.

Peter is no stranger to the Patrician Hall’s stage, having been involved with the Patrician Players and numerous other local drama groups over the years.

He has also previously starred in many local productions, including such classics as, ‘Philadelphia, Here I Come’; ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’; ‘Oklahoma!’; and ‘Boogie Nights’ – all of which took part in the historial Carrickmore hall that opened its doors on February 25, 1962.

Over the years, the Patrician Hall has hosted many local favourites such as Philomena Begley and More Power to your Elbow, as well as other notable names on the Irish entertainment scene, like Mike Denver and Shane MacGowan.

l Tickets to ‘A Patrician Christmas’ are £10. For booking and further information, you can contact Christina on 07853282563 or Eilish on 07769266002.