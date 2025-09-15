Paul Brady honoured by his peers in Irish creative industry

WORLD-FAMOUS Strabane singer Paul Brady said he is “happy and extremely honoured” following his recent induction into the prestigious Irish creative institution Aosdána, announced last week.

Brady, known for classics including ‘The Long Goodbye,’ ‘The Island,’ and ‘Nobody Knows,’ was one of nine new inductees alongside filmmaker Alan Gilsenan, architect Shih-Fu Peng, playwright Paul Mercier, visual artist Orla Barry, writer Áine Ní Ghlinn, visual artist Locky Morris, choreographer Mufutau Yusuf, and writer Nuala O’Connor.

The announcement came during Aosdána’s 43rd general assembly, which recognises artists who have made significant contributions to Ireland’s cultural life.

With these new members, the organisation now totals 250 artists.

Paul’s nomination came from fellow musician Trevor Knight, and following a panel discussion, it was decided that one of Strabane’s most celebrated sons would join the ranks.

A spokesperson for Paul told the Strabane Chronicle, “Paul is delighted to have been nominated and accepted into this prestigious organisation. It’s always nice to be respected by your peers.”