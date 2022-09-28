Paul’s ‘Crazy Dreams’ detailed in new book

Fans of celebrated Strabane singer Paul Brady, known worldwide for songs such as ‘The Island’, ‘Nobody Knows’ and ‘The World Is What You Make It’, will be eager to get their hands on new memoir, ‘Crazy Dreams’.

The autobiography, described as a ‘compelling and highly anticipated’, recounts Paul’s life and career through stories and photographs detailing his humble Strabane beginnings and formative years on the road in the Irish folk scene with The Johnston’s and Planxty, to his current standing as one of Ireland’s greatest living songwriters.

During a career spanning 12 solo studio albums and three studio live albums, Paul Brady has written for and collaborated with some of the world’s best known acts. Indeed, Paul can proudly count Carole King, John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, and the great Tina Turner among the musical luminaries for whom he has written songs and collaborated with since his 1978 solo debut album ‘Welcome Here Kind Stranger’.

It speaks volumes of the high regard Paul is held that a lot of these artists have lined up to endorse the tome, including musical icon Bob Dylan who said of our own musical superstar ‘People get too famous too fast these days and it destroys them. Some guys got it down – Leonard Cohen, Paul Brady, Lou Reed – my secret heroes.’ High praise indeed.

The book is priced at £19.99 for hardback and £9.99 for Kindle.