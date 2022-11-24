Pheme to launch the final part of her book trilogy tonight

AVID readers of the ‘The Blossom or the Bole’ series by Omagh author, Pheme Glass, will finally get all their questions answered as the final installment of her popular trilogy is launched tonight (Thursday).
Scores of people are expected to attend the launch event which takes place in Hennessy’s on Main Street at 7.30pm.
Books one and two have told the story of the Johnston and McGovern families in the Glenelly Valley during a an historic time in Irish history a century ago.
Pheme has given a human insight into how the international conflict of the First World War and the political divisions it created and fostered in Ireland impacted on rural life and individuals.
The launch event will see Pheme joined by her friends, local eminent journalist from Omagh, Deric Henderson, and the wonderful musical talent of Tracey McRory, whose emotive melodies on traditional instruments are inspired by war tragedy in her own family.
In his foreword to the book, journalist Ivan Little, described Pheme as a ‘publishing phenomenon’.
“Pheme is a remarkable literary lady, who has become a prolific and hugely popular writer in her 70s,” Ivan said.
“This, her third novel, is proof that there’s just no stopping the phenomenal Pheme.”
